CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.28.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $217.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of -210.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.09. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.