Robert W. Baird Downgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Neutral

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Terex has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

