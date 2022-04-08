Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

WPC opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

