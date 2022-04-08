Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,193 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $210,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $251,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $306,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

HLF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

