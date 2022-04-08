Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,954 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

CNS stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.33. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

