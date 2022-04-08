Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s previous close.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

