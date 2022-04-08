Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.57) to €26.50 ($29.12) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

