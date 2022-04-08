Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.89% from the stock’s current price.

BERY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

BERY stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,863,000 after buying an additional 341,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after buying an additional 377,947 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,027,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,414,000 after buying an additional 67,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

