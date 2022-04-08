China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $2.61 on Friday. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

