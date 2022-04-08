China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $2.61 on Friday. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.
About China Vanke (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Vanke (CHVKF)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.