Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Range Resources stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Range Resources by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. Georgetown University bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 269.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

