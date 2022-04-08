Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.31 Million Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPX FLOW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $835,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $4,246,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

SPX FLOW Profile (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.