Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after buying an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 14.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

NVS opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.