Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,302 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

NYSE GPI opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.00 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

