Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $398.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

