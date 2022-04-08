Digitex Token Market Capitalization Reaches $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (DGTX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded flat against the dollar. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digitex Token

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

