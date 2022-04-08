Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.45.

Summit Materials stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

