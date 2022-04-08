Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.15.
SAIA stock opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.
In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Saia by 697.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $98,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000.
Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
