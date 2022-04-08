Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.15.

SAIA stock opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Saia by 697.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $98,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

