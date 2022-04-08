O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Lowered to $14.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.
O-I Glass stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About O-I Glass (Get Rating)
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
