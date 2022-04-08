Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRTN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $64.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Triton International has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter worth $557,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

