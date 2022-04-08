BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Announces $1.09 Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.0875 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BPT opened at $17.19 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

