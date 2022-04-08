BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Announces $1.09 Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.0875 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BPT opened at $17.19 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.
