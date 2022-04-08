Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

