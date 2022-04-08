State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $5.35 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Affirm by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 157.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.79. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

