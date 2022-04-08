Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 17.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.57. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.