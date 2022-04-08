Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 10.9% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,797,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $851,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 188,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 103,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.