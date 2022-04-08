Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $14.30 Million Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,426 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VMware by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 16.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 14.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 16.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,043. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities lowered their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.