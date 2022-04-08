Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OII. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of OII opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

