Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sonos by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,235,858 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $26.78 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

