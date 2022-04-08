Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of RGP opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $579.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In related news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 44,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Resources Connection by 5,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Resources Connection by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Resources Connection (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.