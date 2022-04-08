Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 28.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

