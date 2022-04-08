Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $681,000 Investment in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 181,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Endo International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Endo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Endo International plc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

