Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.03.

ACN opened at $341.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.36 and a 200-day moving average of $349.72. The company has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

