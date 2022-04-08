General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 27,157 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

General Mills stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $70.06.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.