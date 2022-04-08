Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Reaches $0.0963 on Major Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $181,080.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

