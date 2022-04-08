Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERFSF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

