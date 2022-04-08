The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $321,360.32 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

