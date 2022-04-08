PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 3,138 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.
- On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.
- On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.
Shares of CNXN opened at $53.36 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
About PC Connection (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
