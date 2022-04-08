The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $37.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Get Flywire alerts:

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Flywire has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $622,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $240,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,683 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Flywire by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 338,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Flywire by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.