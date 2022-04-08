Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 25,004 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $245,621.27.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Par Pacific by 46.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Par Pacific by 10.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Par Pacific by 10.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

