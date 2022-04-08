eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

EXPI stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

