Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Technologies International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.28% of Northern Technologies International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

