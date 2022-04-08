Dover (NYSE:DOV) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.77.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $154.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average is $166.26. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.