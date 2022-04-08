Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,503 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,503 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CBU opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

