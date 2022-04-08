Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 148,991 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

