Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.60 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $162.92 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

