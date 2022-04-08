Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LCI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in LCI Industries by 31.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 150.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.51. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

