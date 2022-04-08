NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4,314.91

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4,314.91 and last traded at $4,374.02, with a volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,390.86.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,223.40.

Get NVR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,891.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,154.27.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.