SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.56

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 2625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $129,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $351,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,804 shares of company stock worth $1,793,081 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.