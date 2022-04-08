HNI (NYSE:HNI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.59

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.59 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 1611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on HNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get HNI alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,022 shares of company stock worth $2,325,777 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $17,274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,952,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,369,000 after purchasing an additional 99,185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HNI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HNI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.