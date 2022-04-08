CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Up 15.4%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 271,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 88,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$11.02 million and a P/E ratio of -13.64.
About CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX)
