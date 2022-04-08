C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 7.6%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. 8,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,099,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,731 shares of company stock worth $182,854. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 50.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

